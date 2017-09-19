Storm Team 27: Warm, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tuesday will be another warm, muggy day with temperatures reaching the lower 80s into the afternoon. There’s the risk for an shower this afternoon into early evening. The 80s are going to stick around through the week as we approach the start of Autumn on Friday.

Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Risk for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 82

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower. (20%)

Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.

High: 83 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60