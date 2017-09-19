Theresa L. Schmoyer Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Theresa L. Schmoyer, 91, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born February 26, 1926, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Frank and Rosa Maria Talanca.

She previously worked at Pierless Electric and Perkins Pancake on Parkman Road NW.

Theresa was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra “Sandy” (Terry) Antonelli of Cortland; three grandchildren, Carly Antonelli of Las Vegas, Lana (Mike) Hixson of Howland and Michelle (Anthony) Roberts of Niles; four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Harper Hixson, Connor and Kelsey Roberts and a sister, Eleanor Ruggieri of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Schmoyer whom she married July 3, 1952 and passed away April 8, 2002; seven brothers, Anthony, Marino, Patsy, Rocky, Dominic, Sr., Frank, Jr. and John, Sr. Talanca; six sisters, Lena Valentine, Carmela Kitakis, Elizabeth Talanca, Concetta Mitchell, Violet Theodore and Rachael Bugnone.

Family and friends may call Friday, September 22 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca St. NE, Warren, Ohio 44481 followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Michael D. Balash.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Theresa’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.