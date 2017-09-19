Victim’s mother speaks during Boardman man’s drunk-driving sentencing

Raymond Johnson, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison for the crash that killed his friend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some tears flowing in a Mahoning County courtroom Tuesday during a sentencing hearing.

Raymond Johnson, Jr. received his punishment for an accident that killed his friend.

Johnson was driving drunk and speeding when he crashed on Sheridan Road in August 2016. Johnathan Watters was thrown from the car and died.

His mother, Dina Watters, addressed the court and had a chance to speak to Johnson before he was sentenced.

“I don’t hate you. I even forgive you,” she told Johnson.

Dina Watters said her life has been “turned upside down” as a result of the crash.

“All I ever feel now is sadness,” she said, crying.

Johnson told the judge that Johnathan Watters was his best friend and was like a brother to him.

“I wish I could go back, and I can’t,” he said.

Johnson was sentenced to three years in prison. His license will be suspended for five years after he is released.

Johnson, who was also found guilty of receiving stolen property related to a break-in at Amvets’ building in Struthers, will also have to give 200 hours of community service to veterans.

A representative of Amvets who was in the courtroom said Johnson broke into the building with his friend, stealing cash to be used for scholarships for kids and veterans’ services.

