Warren PD looking for woman who acted out, hit beauty store worker



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for help identifying a woman caught on camera acting strangely inside Hair Depot Plus — even hitting one of the employees.

Alma Jayrosser was working one of the registers when a woman she didn’t know came in and started acting out.

“We didn’t know what’s going on,” Jayrosser said. “I don’t know what her motive [was].”

In the surveillance video, you can see the woman boxing with herself around other customers trying to go about their business.

In another camera view, you can see her knocking merchandise off the counters. At one point, she’s even seen digging for things in her pants, which she’s later spotted wearing at the counter.



“Then she said, ‘Can I get this free?'” Jayrosser said. “I go, ‘No hun.’ She said, ‘No I want this free. Everything. I want this free.’ And just grabbing like this and dumping like this and [screaming].”

“She was damaging store property and then also took numerous items,” Warren Police Department Detective Wayne Mackey said. “Some of them she wore out of the store, some of them she just took.”

But on her way out, another store employee tried getting the merchandise back by pulling her in. However, her face was met with a fist.



“We never expect that to happen either,” Jayrosser said. “Just shock.”

Investigators say a man she was with brought the items she took back in, before the two left in a white van. But police still want to know who that woman is and what was going on.

“We’d like to identify who she is because it was a fairly violent incident,” Mackey said.

If you recognize the woman in the video or her behavior, call Warren Police at 330-841-2512.