WKBN archives chronicle Youngstown’s struggles after Black Monday

WKBN dug into its archives for past news coverage on Black Monday

By Published: Updated:
On September 19, 1977, it was announced that the first of the area's large mills was closing. That day would be known as Black Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Forty years ago — on September 19, 1977 — marked the beginning of the end of steel dominating the Youngstown area’s economy.

It was when the first of the area’s large mills closed.

Officials knew it would be a devasting blow to Youngstown’s economy, but they likely had no idea that the effects would still be wide-reaching, even today.

WKBN dug into its archives for past news coverage on Black Monday. You can watch those videos below:

Watch: Warning signs of local steel industry’s struggle largely ignored

Watch: Youngstown grapples with effects of steel industry decline

Watch: Committees try to bring jobs back to Youngstown 

Watch: Steelworkers rally for jobs 

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s