WKBN archives chronicle Youngstown’s struggles after Black Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Forty years ago — on September 19, 1977 — marked the beginning of the end of steel dominating the Youngstown area’s economy.

It was when the first of the area’s large mills closed.

Officials knew it would be a devasting blow to Youngstown’s economy, but they likely had no idea that the effects would still be wide-reaching, even today.

WKBN dug into its archives for past news coverage on Black Monday. You can watch those videos below: