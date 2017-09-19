Women fall victim to car break-ins at Poland Woods

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Village Police are investigating three car break-ins reported over the weekend.

According to a police report, purses had been stolen from three cars parked outside the Poland Municipal Forest on Saturday.

Officers said the rear door windows were smashed but that the inside of the cars didn’t seem to have been rummaged through.

When they found the three victims, the women told them their purses had either been on the backseat or floor of the car.

It’s estimated that a total of $80 and some credit cards were stolen.

