Youngstown crime activity: Victim tracks suspected thief to get stuff back

Tuesday, Sept. 12

12 a.m. – Fairgreen Ave., a woman told police that someone took her social security card and birth certificate from her sister’s car.

2 a.m. – Breadon St., a man told police that someone ransacked his car while it was parked in the driveway.

1:56 p.m. – McCartney Road, a 41-year-old man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint when he tried to buy cocaine. According to a police report, the man said he went to meet a man at a gas station on Oak Street to buy cocaine when he was robbed at gunpoint of $200. Later that same day, the victim followed the man to the Auto Zone on on McCartney Road where he confronted him and asked, “Why did you do that to me?” The victim said the man got out of his car and pulled out a gun saying, “Get away from me or I’ll shoot you. And if I see you again, I will shoot you!”

3:39 p.m. – Belden Avenue, the caregiver of a 91-year-old man said someone took several items from the man’s home including $3,000 in cash and handmade firearms. The caregiver said she knew someone had been in the house because the mail was brought inside and there was food on the table.

4 p.m. – Rosewood Avenue, William Slanina, 62, was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. According to a police report, Slanina was walking his two small dogs in a field on Early Road when he said he was charged by a dog. Slanina said he fired at least four shots at the dog, hitting him in the shoulder, the report stated. Witnesses said the dog was shot on the street, close to where people and children were gathered. Slanina said the dog was on his property, however, and was attacking him and his dogs.

5:54 p.m. – Summer Street, Adam Devine, 34, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, police found cocaine on the floor of the car and in a map pocket.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

11:15 a.m. – 300 block of Wick Ave., Myles Washington, 19, was arrested on a warrant and charged with theft. According to a police report, a theft victim tracked Washington, who he suspected of stealing his tennis shoes and a Samsung tablet, down to the public library on Wick Avenue where he and Washington got into a fight. The victim retrieved his tennis shoes and tablet, according to the report.

12:35 p.m. – 90 block of E. Florida Ave., Perry Hudson, 68, was charged with receiving stolen property. According to a police report, officers were called to Glenwood Benchwick Carburetor on reports of breaking and entering. The owner told police that someone broke the lock on the rear door to a trailer and that 200 to 250 carburetor parts were missing. At the time police were taking the theft report, officers learned that someone had just sold Southside Recycling a couple loads of carburetors. Police went to the recycling center where they arrested Hudson.

1:27 p.m. – N. Center St., Stacey Gray, 25, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, when Gray stepped out of his car a folded paper fell from his leg containing suspected heroin.

5:35 p.m. – 400 block of Emerson Ave., Victor Green, 45, and Roscoe Burkes, 45, were charged with drug possession after a raid. Willie Caldwell, 59, was cited for possession of marijuana. According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant when they encountered Green and Burkes inside a vehicle parked at the house. A search of Green and Burkes revealed several drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and cocaine, the report stated. Police also seized $10,781 from Green, $571 from Burkes and $340 in the console of the car. When officers entered the house, they found a baggie of marijuana and a digital scale, the report stated.

7:02 p.m. – 1600 block of Third St., Pamela Johnson, 30, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant about 7 p.m. Wednesday at the home when they found two women and three children inside the house. The children ranged in age from 10 months to 13 years old. A search of the house uncovered two digital scales with drug residue on them and a blender with heroin residue in it, according to a police report. When officers searched a shed at the back of the house, they found a dog inside with no food or water. The shed was full of feces and urine and the officers noted it looked like the shed had not been cleaned in some time. Animal Charity took custody of the dog.

7:26 p.m. – 1000 block of State St., Deondre Walker, 26, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. According to a police report, a woman told officers that Walker came to her house and told her two men had just robbed him and he wanted his wallet and cell phone back. The woman said Walker pulled out a gun and kept it at his side saying, “I am not going to harm anyone, I just want my stuff back.” At that time, the woman said two men came out of the house and threw money, a bag of “weed” and a cell phone into a wooded area. Officers reported finding Walker near that area, carrying a gun.

10:43 p.m. – Gibson Street, Aaron and Darren Moore were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Officers were called to Busy Bee on reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with no pants on. Officer then saw two men walking together, later identified as Aaron and Darren Moore, according to a police report. Police said Darren Moore was holding a pair of pants and Aaron Moore dropped a wallet belonging to the victim by the patrol car. Police said the men told them they attacked the victim because he yelled a racial slur at them and spit on one of them.

Thursday, Sept. 14

12:22 p.m. – E. Boston Ave., Aaron Clinkscale, 22, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer. According to a police report, an officer was injured as police were attempting to arrest Clinkscale on an outstanding warrant. Police say Clinkscale scuffled with officers in the cruiser, head-butting one of them in the mouth.

2:35 p.m. – 500 block of W. Glenaven Ave., a man told police that someone driving through his neighborhood fired shots from a car. Police found three bullet holes on the side porch of a house on Rosedale Avenue, and the security window was shot out.

6:06 p.m. – 500 block of W. Glenaven Ave., a man told police that someone robbed him of $10. The man told police that he was walking down the street when he was approached by another man who asked him for $1. The man said the suspect snatched $10 from him and pushed him down, breaking the victim’s cigarette and making him spill his beer. The suspect took off on a bicycle.

7:50 p.m. – 100 block of Millet Ave., Casey Arlis, Jr., 25, arrested on a warrant for a felonious assault charge. Arlis is accused of shooting Cory Cochrane multiple times on August 13. Cochrane was hospitalized as a result, and his kidney had to be removed.

Friday, Sept. 15

2:27 p.m. – W. Judson Ave., Wilson Taylor, 36, was charged with driving under suspension, drug possession and obstructing official business following a chase. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull Taylor over for a traffic violation when he jumped out of the car and took off running. An officer chased Taylor near some garbage cans, but Taylor turned on the officer and plowed into him, the report stated. The officer was able to tackle Taylor to the ground and put him in handcuffs. Police reported finding crack cocaine and marijuana on the ground near where Taylor was standing.

Saturday, Sept. 16

11:13 a.m. – 60 block of LaBelle Ave., a woman told police that someone took a TV from her newly-rented house. The woman said she was waiting on the keys and moved some things into the house but was not able to secure it, according to a police report.

Sunday, Sept. 17

8:38 p.m. – 2600 block of Eddie St., Yolanda Alvarado, 41, was charged with endangering children. According to a police report, officers initially came to the home on a call about a runaway juvenile. Alvarado told police she had caught her daughter with a boy, and her daughter ran away because she was in trouble. The teenager was at the house when officers got there, and officers reported that she had an injury above her left eye, nose and her left cheek, the report said. She also had swollen lips, a scratch on her chest, and both arms were deformed in some manner, the report said. The daughter told police she was at Crandall Park earlier in the day, and Alvarado showed up, calling her an explicit name and saying she was messing around with boys. Then, the daughter said Alvarado hit her with the tree branch and punched her while calling her names, according to the report.

Monday, Sept. 18

10 p.m. – 1000 block of McGuffey Rd., a 29-year-old man told police that he was stabbed for claiming a gas pump. According to a police report, the man said he and another man were pulling up to a pump at the McGuffey Speed Check at the same time when the victim sped up and claimed the gas pump. The suspect got angry and began arguing with the victim and followed him up to the entrance of the gas station where he stabbed him in the back, the report stated. The suspect then ran to his car and drove off. The victim’s friend took him to the hospital.

