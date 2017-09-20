14 homes rehabbed: YNDC posts 2017 ‘revitalization recap’ stats

1,317 volunteers worked 19 community days

By Published: Updated:
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation showed off the house on Ivanhoe Avenue in the Lansingville neighborhood.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders and volunteers with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation are busy, as evidenced by the statistics released by the organization Wednesday.

The YNDC put out a revitalization recap going over what it and its volunteers have accomplished so far in 2017.

According to YNDC:

    • 9,372 yards or areas of grass have been cut
    • 1,317 volunteers have worked at 19 community workdays
    • 3,817 cubic yards of debris have been removed
    • 25,743 linear feet of sidewalks have been scraped
    • 14 houses have been completely rehabilitated
    • 1,224 students have been helped at 36 Safer Routes to School events

The YNDC is always looking for volunteers and people interested in getting involved with its mission. For information on how to reach the organization, visit here: http://www.yndc.org/get-involved.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s