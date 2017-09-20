Aeronautical school cuts ribbon on Vienna expansion

The ribbon was cut at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

By Published:
The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics ranked among top trade schools by Forbes.
Courtesy: PIA

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A school teaching the next generation of airline mechanics is celebrating growth in the Valley.

Executives with the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA), along with members of the Western Reserve Port Authority and Regional Chamber cut a ceremonial ribbon Wednesday for the school’s newly expanded campus, which sits at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Last year, PIA paid $1.3 million to purchase an old hanger and build new classroom space to offer an accelerated training program.

Along with providing an education in many areas of the aeronautical industry, students say the school also provides job placement of graduates.

“The school has excellent placement. Last semester, I watched all my friends get jobs, and they were all choosy, too. It wasn’t here is where I am pigeon-holed, it is I have offers from X, Y, and Z,” said Andrew Brockway of North Lima.

Executives with the school say between now and the year 2035, the aviation industry will need nearly 700,000 new aircraft technicians worldwide.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics was listed as the top school on a list for technical trades and ranked 11 in a list of 30 two-year trade schools in the U.S.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s