Boardman crime activity: ‘Suspicious man’ found passed out in apartment complex

Wednesday, Sept. 13

5:01 p.m. – Afton Avenue near Montrose Avenue, Gary Daugherty, 53, charged with OVI refusal, speeding and failure to reinstate license.

Thursday, Sept. 14

12:29 a.m. – 4100 block of Hillman Way, Richard Hickson, 42, arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated trespass, intimidation, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Police were called to an apartment complex for a report of a suspicious man banging on one of the apartment doors. Police found a broken glass panel on the door to the building and Hickson passed out in the third-floor hallway. Police said he appeared to be highly intoxicated but wouldn’t tell officers if he lived in the building. They said he also threatened to shoot officers and was found with a folding knife.

1:17 p.m. – Market Street and Ridgewood Drive, a 43-year-old man reported that two teenagers threw rocks at his van while he was waiting to turn off of Ridgewood Drive. When he confronted them, he said one of the boys punched him in the face. Donteill Grant, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with assault. They were additionally charged with possession of drugs after police reported finding fentanyl in the police cruiser where they were sitting.

Friday, Sept. 15

12:52 a.m. – 100 block of Roche Way, Cemal Yelkin was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after a neighbor reported continuing problems with Yelkin showing up drunk at her house. Police said Yelkin was highly intoxicated and had a bloody nose, apparently from falling on his face. He was taken to the hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 16

12:43 a.m. – South Avenue at Mathews Road, Brandon Mason, 20, charged with tampering with evidence, purchasing a firearm under 21 years of age, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Police said Mason was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found with marijuana in the car and a loaded gun in the trunk. He told police that he was shooting at the range and forgot to take the gun out of the car. He admitted to buying the gun from a man he arranged to meet from an online listing, according to a police report.

9:27 p.m. – 4200 block of Chester Dr., police received a report that a dog had been left inside a cage in an apartment all day. Police could see the dog in the cage didn’t appear to be in any danger, but it didn’t have food or water in the cage. Officers were unable to contact the residents of the apartment, so they reached out to the apartment manager.

Sunday, Sept. 17

7:54 p.m. – 400 block of Mathews Rd., police were called for a fight between juveniles. Witnesses said a 17-year-old boy came to the house to fight because he was upset that he had been expelled from Boardman High School for bringing a knife to school and believed he had been “ratted out.” They said he had a knife but left the area. The teenager, who was found in a parking lot nearby, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after he was found with a sheathed knife.

10:27 p.m. – 100 block of Lemans Dr., Vernon Barrett Jr., 25, charged with inducing panic and child endangering. Dion Santiago, 48, charged with using weapons while intoxicated. Police said Santiago fired a gun at Barrett, who was chasing his daughter while wearing a clown mask. Police said the 6-year-old girl ran into Santiago’s apartment because she was scared that “a clown was chasing her.” Barrett told police that he was only playing a prank on her and was trying to discipline her for bad behavior. Police said Santiago had been drinking before he fired the gun to scare Barrett away.

Monday, Sept. 18

4:15 p.m. – 800 block of Cook Ave., Shermere Tindell, 28, arrested and charged with endangering children and domestic violence. A Boardman Schools bus driver and aide reported seeing Tindell punching and kicking her handicapped daughter. At one point, Tindell slammed the girl’s head on the pavement, the aide told police.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

11:45 p.m. – 5500 block of West Blvd., a man reported that someone fired shots at his house while in a vehicle in front of the home. He said the four-door car was gray and sped off northbound on West Boulevard. He didn’t know who would want to hurt him or his family.

These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

