Bond set for grandfather accused in deadly Youngstown shooting

A judge set bond at $1 million on Wednesday for Louis Littlejohn

The man accused in Monday's deadly shooting in Youngstown will be staying in jail.

A judge set bond at $1 million on Wednesday for Louis Littlejohn.

The 61-year-old is accused of shooting Charles Pargo as he held his 3-week-old baby boy.

The incident happened at a home along Belden Avenue. The violence erupted after some sort of custody dispute.

Littlejohn, the grandfather of the child at the center of the custody dispute, is facing a number of charges, including aggravated murder.

