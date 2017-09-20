Bond set for man accused of running brothel from Warren home

A not guilty plea was entered for Daniel Blasco, who faces a promoting prostitution charge

Daniel Blasco, charged with promoting prostitution in Warren.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $100,000 for a man accused of running a brothel out of a Warren house. 

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of 62-year-old Daniel Blasco, who is facing a felony promoting prostitution charge.

He was arrested Monday after a lengthy investigation by the Warren Police Department. In January, a woman reported being held against her will and forced into prostitution at the Kenilworth Avenue home.

Detectives said Blasco had a stripper pole inside the house and was pimping women out on sites like Backpage.com, sometimes giving them drugs.

A nuisance abatement hearing to determine what will happen to the house is scheduled for September 27. The city currently has a temporary restraining order barring people from returning there.

