Catherine “Kay” E. Meyers Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Catherine E. Meyers, 88, passed away Wednesday morning, September 20, 2017 at Assumption Village with her loving family by her side.

Catherine, known as “Kay” was born March 13, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John J. and Helen M. (Gonda) Kral.

She graduated from East High School in 1948 and was a lifelong area resident.

Kay was a an member of Christ Our Savior Parish, formerly St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Seniors at St. Nicholas Church and the Jednota.

She was a member of V.F.W. Post 3538 Ladies Auxiliary, the Catholic War Veterans, Post 1222 and Boardman Park Seniors.

Kay is survived by her son, Harry J. (Paula) Meyers, Jr. of Powell; two grandsons, Brad Meyers and Scott Meyers; a great-grandson, Gianluca Meyers, all from Powell and a sister, Anastasia M. Filicky of Poland.

Besides her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harold J. “Harry” Meyers, Sr. whom she married on October 16, 1948, died May 16, 1990; two sisters, Mary Kral and Patricia A. Kral and three brothers, John B. Kral, Joseph G. Kral and Jerome T. Kral.

Per Kay’s request, private funeral services were held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 25 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.