Charles Paul Thomas Obituary

FRUITLAND PARK, Florida – Charles Paul Thomas, 48 of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Charles was born in Canton, Ohio on May 18, 1969 the son of Bill and Peg Thomas.

Survivors include his brother, Randy Thomas of Utah; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Per Charles’s request no services will be held.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH.