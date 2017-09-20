Columbus murder suspect arrested in Youngstown

Shaiquon Marquel Sharpe is in the Mahoning County Jail on unrelated weapons charges

WKBN and WCMH Published:
Shaiquon Sharpe, charged with murder in Columbus.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) — Police in Youngstown have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a teenager in north Columbus.

The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Shaiquon Marquel Sharpe, was arrested on unrelated charges. He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail on carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and illegal conveyance of weapons charges.

Sharpe faces a murder charge in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ricky Darthard, found dead with gunshot wounds in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Darthard was found on August 18 in the 900 block of E. 15th Avenue.

Police continue to investigate.

