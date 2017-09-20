Danny “Buck” Edward Simpson Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Danny “Buck” Edward Simpson, age 62, of Salem, died at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Danny was born January 31, 1955, the son of Gladys (Thorn) Simpson and the late Walter Simpson, Sr.

He was employed at Hunt Valve as a machinist for 37 years.

He was Protestant by Faith.

He was also a 1973 graduate of Salem High School.

Danny was very passionate about Harley Davidsons and his love for his family was more than words can say.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Simpson, Sr. and a sister, Valarie Rae Simpson.

Danny is survived by a son, James Simpson of Salem; a daughter, Megan (Matthew) Martin of Salem; two sisters, LaVonne Simpson of Salem and Darla Schnorrenberg of Salem; three brothers, Gary Simpson of Austin, Texas, Walter “Wally” Simpson, Jr. of Salem and Jim Simpson of Miami, Florida as well as two grandchildren, Kendall and Hunter Martin.

Celebration of his life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Simpson family.

