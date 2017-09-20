Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Knox County

The breed of the dogs was not identified

Ted Hart Published:
Child killed by dogs in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

MT. VERNON, OH (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant in Mount Vernon.

Deputies were called to a home on Wooster Road around 6:30am Wednesday. The child’s father told dispatchers that his one-month-old was killed by his dog.

Deputies, detectives and investigators from the state crime lab have been at the home all day collecting evidence.

Shortly after the 911 call, a woman identified as the mother of the baby called to say she was on her way to Mount Vernon from Fredericktown, having heard what happened.

The Knox County Sheriff says the dog warden was called to remove two dogs from the home. The breed of the dogs was not identified.

A neighbor says she rarely saw the dogs but did hear them barking at times.

.

