Helen Hefner Lewis Stamm Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Helen Hefner Lewis Stamm, 97, passed away at Cortland Healthcare Center on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Helen was born on April 21, 1920 in Fowler Township to Jacob and Ida (Grogg) Hefner.

On February 22, 1941, Helen married her first husband, Norman Lewis who preceded her in death in 1967. On August 29, 1998 she married her second husband, Myron Stamm who also preceded her in death in 2003.

After graduating from Fowler High School, Helen found work as a bookkeeper at Ohio Lamp Works. She went on to work for Ward’s Auto Parts in Warren. In 1971 to be closer to some of her siblings, Helen moved out west settling in Nevada where she worked for Lakeside Automotive in Lake Tahoe. She retired in 1982 from the accounting department of Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, Nevada.

Ultimately in her retirement, she made her way back to Ohio.

Helen was a woman of faith and attended the Cortland United Methodist Church for many years.

A memorial service for Helen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2017 at Lane Funeral Homes, Cortland Location.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Helen is survived by her sister, Eleanor Wilson of Alta, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews as well as several great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her husbands, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gail and Dwight and her sisters, Dessa, Marjorie, Frances and Ruth.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Cortland Area Cares, 1000 Fowler Street, Cortland, 44410; Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High Street, Cortland, 44410 or Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E Market Street #19, Warren, OH 44484.

