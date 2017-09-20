Herman Gray III Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Herman Gray III, of Salem, age 35, died at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

He was born on September 13, 1982 in Duluth, Georgia, the son of Herman R. and Debra Gray, Jr. and the late Amy Brown.

Herman was the owner of The Body Shop in Salem.

He was a graduate of Salem High School.

He is survived by his father, Herman (Debra) Gray, Jr.; a son, Brayden Gray of Virginia; a daughter, Alora Gray of Leetonia; three sisters, Tracy Brown, Tiffany Sherrill and Amanda Bocharn; a grandmother, Ruth Gray; a stepgrandmother, Margaret Zimmerman; a grandfather, Clyde (Barb) Brown and a grandmother, Sandra Wilman.

Besides his mother, Amy Brown, he was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Herman Gray, Sr. and by a stepgrandfather, Richard Zimmerman.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Peter Fowler officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Gray family.