Indians roll on, beat Angels 6-3 for 25th win in 26 games

The Cleveland Indians rolled on by beating the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Tuesday night for their 25th victory in 26 games

Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Jay Bruce had a triple and a double among his three hits, Austin Jackson singled four times and the incredible Cleveland Indians rolled on by beating the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Tuesday night for their 25th victory in 26 games.

Roberto Perez added a solo home run for the AL Central champions to support a strong outing by Mike Clevinger (11-5).

Los Angeles’ offense struggled for the third consecutive game as the Angels missed a chance to gain ground on Minnesota in their bid for the final American League playoff berth.

The loss was the fourth in five games for the Angels, who remained 1½ games behind the Twins. In each of the team’s previous two games, Los Angeles scored two runs on four hits.

Clevinger, drafted by the Angels in 2011, allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six. The right-hander did not give up his first hit until the fifth.

