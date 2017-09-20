Man reports being chased through Trumbull County by men with gun, ax

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested and another is facing charges after a man reported they were chasing him with a gun and an ax through Trumbull County.

The victim told the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office that he was confronted by the suspects after loading up a truck early Tuesday morning.

He told deputies that Wil Phelps and another suspect pulled up to him in a truck and blocked him from entering the roadway. He said a suspect with an ax demanded that he get out of the vehicle while Phelps rammed the trailer that he was pulling with his truck.

The man said he was able to drive away on Mahan Parker Road, but the suspects chased him in the truck, firing a gun, according to a report. He said the gunshot struck a Bobcat that he had on his trailer.

He told police that he believed the men were trying to kill him as he is the victim in a criminal case involving Phelps.

Phelps, who lives in Ashtabula County, was arrested by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators noted that his truck had damage to it, which Phelps said came from backing into a lawnmower. He denied chasing the man, but investigators noted that pieces of the truck at the crime scene matched parts missing from his truck.

Phelps is charged with intimidation of a witness and felonious assault. He is currently in the Trumbull County Jail.

He’ll be in court on Thursday morning in Newton Falls.

There are charges pending on the second suspect, who hasn’t been arrested yet.