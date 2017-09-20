Marguerite A. Horvath Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Michele Norfus officiating, for Marguerite A. Horvath, 84, who passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Marguerite was born July 19, 1933 in Negley, Ohio, the daughter of Bruce and Lula Kaufman Diehl.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers.

Marguerite was a spiritual person and very giving of her time. She was always helpful, donating her time and resources to the church and community activities. She was an avid reader, loved music and enjoyed doing crafts. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and friends.

Marguerite is survived by her children, Ken Horvath, Sharron Zook (Frank Rich), Jim (Rosemarie) Horvath, Janice Robbins (Josie Pezel), DJ (Cindy) Horvath and Charlotte (Daniel) Stamp; 14 grandchildren, Kevin Zook, Adam Zook, Jared Zook, Shannon Horvath, Jim Horvath II, James Daniels, Jonathan Daniels, Tara Crocker, Lisa Robbins, Michele Luther, Jacob Pederson, Jessica Tedrick, Jeremy Horvath and Andrew Stamp; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two nieces, Dolly Mastronarde and Gloria Merrell and one nephew, Robert Horvath.

She was preceded in death by her parents; John Horvath and two daughters, Diana and Renee.

The Horvath family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday morning, September 23 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The Horvath family would like to extend their gratitude to Grace Hospice, Meridian Arms and Levy Gardens for the wonderful care given to Marguerite.

