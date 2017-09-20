Navy removes workers who called babies ‘mini satans’ and posted videos

The Snapchat post also said the "navy nurse" and her friend made a baby dance to rap music

By Published:
Florida Navy baby video


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP, video provided by CNN Newsource) – A Navy hospital in Florida has removed some employees from patient care after Snapchat photos showed a nurse giving the middle finger to a newborn with a caption that said, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

Jeanne Casey, spokeswoman for the Naval Hospital Jacksonville, said in a statement released late Monday said the incident is “outrageous, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated.”

The Snapchat post also said the “navy nurse” and her friend made a baby dance to rap music.

Casey says the employees have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. She said the hospital was in the process of notifying the parents of the babies.

The statement didn’t say how many employees were involved in the incident.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s