Overdoses pile up in Trumbull Co. following alarming 24-hour report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were more overdoses in Trumbull County after an alarming amount was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, WKBN told you about 18 overdoses — and two deaths from drugs — that had occurred in Trumbull County in the previous 24 hours.

The latest numbers are not for 24 hours — but for from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Over that 18-hour period, there were nine overdoses in Trumbull County.

Nobody died. All were revived.

Health officials say there is some pure fentanyl being sold in Trumbull County.

The Health District is recommending those with drug addictions to call the Coleman Access Center at 330-392-1100 for screening and placement into treatment. After-hours, people can call 211 to reach the Help Network of Northeast Ohio.