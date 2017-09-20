Pa. man gets 30 to 87 years for sex assaulting 6 sisters

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man convicted of sexually assaulting six girls from the same family and fathering two children with one of them has been ordered to serve at least 30 years in prison.

Lee Donald Kaplan, 52, was sentenced Wednesday in Bucks County court to a prison term of 30 to 87 years on 17 counts of child rape and related charges.

Prosecutors say the girls’ parents “gifted” their oldest daughter to Kaplan because he helped them financially when they broke with their Amish faith. The parents, Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus, of Quarryville, are serving up to seven years in prison on child endangerment charges.

Kaplan fathered two children with the girl, the first when she was 14, and sexually assaulted her five sisters. The girl, her sisters, her two children, and her mother were living in Kaplan’s home when he was arrested last year.

Authorities said Kaplan began sexually abusing the other girls when they were between 6 and 14 years old and groomed them to believe he was a “religious, cult-like figure.” Several girls testified that they considered Kaplan to be their husband.

Daniel Stoltzfus also gave his wife to Kaplan in hopes that they would have children and “strengthen” the family’s bloodlines. Savilla Stoltzfus has said she knew of the sexual relationships but thought it could be a “good thing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.