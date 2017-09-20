Patricia A. Walker Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Patricia A. Walker, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born March 8, 1950, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Malone) Givens.

On May 26, 2007, Patricia married James H. Walker, Sr. They shared ten years of marriage and many happy memories.

She was a lab technician at Exal Aluminum.

Patricia was a member of UNITE HERE.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed making crafts.

Memories of Patricia will be cherished by her husband, James H. Walker, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; two sons, James (Christina) Walker, Jr. of Hartford, Ohio and Jeffry (Tabatha) Walker of Bazetta, Ohio; sister, Susie (John) Lively of Warren, Ohio; brother, Roger Givens of Ohio and grandchildren, James H. Walker III, Eliza Walker, Chelsea Walker and Saralyn Joiner.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at the funeral home prior to services.

Friends and family may send condolences to Patricia’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.

