Payday: Browns’ Crowell wants ball more, contract extension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Isaiah Crowell wants a long-term contract extension from the Cleveland Browns. Until that happens, the running back would settle for the ball.

Crowell believes the Browns should be using him more and hopes coach Hue Jackson will begin to make him a more prominent part of the game plan. Crowell has 27 carries for 70 yards through two games.

Crowell isn’t upset with Jackson’s play calling, “but sometimes I question it.”

The 24-year-old signed a one-year contract tender worth $2.7 million in May. He wants a larger deal and Crowell hired renowned agent Drew Rosenhaus to help him get one. Rosenhaus has had preliminary talks with the Browns, but it’s not known if the sides have made progress toward an agreement.

Crowell said he thinks about his contract situation “during the game, after the game, before the game, right now, all the time.”

