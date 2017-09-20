Raymond L. Roumm Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Raymond L. Roumm, 65, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at his home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Raymond was born on December 3, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Phillip Roumm and Stephany Barwick.

He was a graduate of North High School in Youngstown and was self employed installing dry wall.

He loved to watch racing local and Nascar.

He will be deeply missed by his brother, Joseph (Mary Helen) Balogh of Masury; his niece, Cynthia (Michael) Rudinsky and his nephew, Glenn Balough.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Roumm.

As requested by Raymond, there are no services and a caring cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, Ohio.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.madaszchapel.com.