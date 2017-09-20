Rhode Island to pay immigrants’ DACA renewal costs

DACA recipients who are eligible to apply for a renewal of their status must do so by Oct. 5

Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo. Steven Senne/AP
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says more than $170,000 has been secured to cover the renewal fees for local recipients of a program that shields immigrants brought to the country illegally when they were children from deportation.

The Democratic governor announced Monday that through the “generosity of several local and national funders,” no state resident who’s in the program will need to pay the $495 application fee to apply for a two-year extension of their status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Republican President Donald Trump recently announced a plan to end the program in six months if Congress doesn’t act to continue it.

