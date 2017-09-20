Robert A. Lauer, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert A. Lauer, Sr., 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born February 4, 1930, in Girard, Ohio, the son of the late Russell and Franses (Risbon) Lauer.

On March 28, 1954, Robert married the former Josephine Johnson. They shared 44 years of marriage until her passing, November 10, 1998.

He was a graduate of Kinsman High School and was a self-employed contractor at Lauer Concrete, Inc.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army.

Robert was a member of Southington Christian Church.

Memories of Robert will be carried on by his children, Robert A. Lauer, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Michael (Lisette) Lauer of Warren, Ohio, Dale Lauer of Champion, Ohio, Charlene Wheatcroft of Warren, Ohio and Janine (Jack) Melvin of Orwell, Ohio; two sisters and three brothers.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister.

A private service will be held.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.