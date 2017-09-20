Sharyn Lynn Duponty Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, for Sharyn Lynn Duponty, 58, who died Wednesday afternoon, September 20 at home.

Sharyn was born April 30, 1959, in Youngstown, the daughter of Tamson Dickson.

She was a 1977 graduate of Lowellville High School and earned a bachelor’s of nursing degree from Sharon General.

Sharyn worked as a registered nurse for Warren General Hospital, YOH Orthopedic and also many years as a home care nurse.

Sharyn is survived by her two children whom she loved dearly, Alicia Duponty (Quinton Pirl) of Atlanta, Georgia and Michael (Kari) Duponty of Boardman; her mother, Tamson Dickson of Lowellville and two sisters, Barbara Weaver of North Carolina and Janice (Frank) Fossaceca of Struthers.

Family and friends may call Saturday, September 23 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences the family.

