Storm Team 27: A stray shower possible this evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A few isolated showers are possible this evening, otherwise it will be a quiet night. Sunshine returns on Thursday and will stick around through the first day of fall. Temperatures will be above average into the middle part of next week.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower mainly early. Patchy fog. (20%)
Low: 59

Thursday: AM fog.  Mostly sunny.
High: 86

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 61

Friday: Mostly sunny.  Autumn begins.
High: 86   Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86   Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87   Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 86  Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 85  Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers. (20%)
High: 84  Low: 60

