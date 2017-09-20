Storm Team 27: A stray shower possible this evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A few isolated showers are possible this evening, otherwise it will be a quiet night. Sunshine returns on Thursday and will stick around through the first day of fall. Temperatures will be above average into the middle part of next week.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower mainly early. Patchy fog. (20%)

Low: 59

Thursday: AM fog. Mostly sunny.

High: 86

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Low: 61

Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.

High: 86 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 60