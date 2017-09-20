Storm Team 27: Humid, chance of showers

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Skies are partly sunny. Isolated rain chances Wednesday afternoon. The unseasonably warm remains through the end of the week and into the first Autumn weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 83

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower mainly early. (20%)
Low: 60

Thursday: AM fog.  Mostly sunny.
High: 84

Friday: Mostly sunny.  Autumn begins.
High: 86   Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86   Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87   Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 86  Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84  Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80  Low: 60

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s