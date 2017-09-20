Storm Team 27: Humid, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Skies are partly sunny. Isolated rain chances Wednesday afternoon. The unseasonably warm remains through the end of the week and into the first Autumn weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 83

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower mainly early. (20%)

Low: 60

Thursday: AM fog. Mostly sunny.

High: 84

Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.

High: 86 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60