Trumbull County indictments: September 20, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 20, 2017:
Jill Elaine Hoolahan: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Christopher Rex Roy: Possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine
Angela Anne Coleman: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Catherine L. Rodgers: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Juan Deland Wade, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Robert J. Johnson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Timothy Paul Miller, Sr.: Possession of heroin
Jason Lamar Clark: Trafficking in heroin and three counts of trafficking in cocaine
Christopher A. Williams: Felonious assault
Thomas B. Ezzo: Aggravated possession of drugs
Daron Warfield, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of heroin
Brandon Ray Kniceley: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Jatice Quintez Provitt: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
James Allen Peyatt: Possession of cocaine
Bradford Scott Manley: Possession of cocaine
Thomas Lee Mayyou: Burglary
Cory Vincent Williams: Failure to notify sheriff change of address
Johnnie Roy Mitchell: Obstructing justice
Mark O. Hamburg: Possession of cocaine
Shawn L. Price: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of heroin
Darreion Damone Owens: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon
Mark Anthony Reed: Domestic violence
Joevonte L. Crockett: Receiving stolen property
Jessica Lynn Demarco: Theft from a person in a protected class
Troy Joseph Carson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin
Jermonte D. Brown, Sr.: Domestic violence
Mark Anthony Slater: Receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Randall Joseph Grimm: Possession of heroin
Sarah Mae Gilmore: Burglary and attempted theft of drugs
John Anthony T. Davis: Three counts of trafficking in heroin and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs
Michael A. Peterson, Jr: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Deltonio Lamont Dorsey: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability
Joshua Aaron Worthy: Rape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
