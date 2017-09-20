Trumbull County indictments: September 20, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 20, 2017:

Jill Elaine Hoolahan: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Christopher Rex Roy: Possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine

Angela Anne Coleman: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Catherine L. Rodgers: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Juan Deland Wade, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Robert J. Johnson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Timothy Paul Miller, Sr.: Possession of heroin

Jason Lamar Clark: Trafficking in heroin and three counts of trafficking in cocaine

Christopher A. Williams: Felonious assault

Thomas B. Ezzo: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daron Warfield, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of heroin

Brandon Ray Kniceley: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Jatice Quintez Provitt: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

James Allen Peyatt: Possession of cocaine

Bradford Scott Manley: Possession of cocaine

Thomas Lee Mayyou: Burglary

Cory Vincent Williams: Failure to notify sheriff change of address

Johnnie Roy Mitchell: Obstructing justice

Mark O. Hamburg: Possession of cocaine

Shawn L. Price: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of heroin

Darreion Damone Owens: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon

Mark Anthony Reed: Domestic violence

Joevonte L. Crockett: Receiving stolen property

Jessica Lynn Demarco: Theft from a person in a protected class

Troy Joseph Carson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Jermonte D. Brown, Sr.: Domestic violence

Mark Anthony Slater: Receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Randall Joseph Grimm: Possession of heroin

Sarah Mae Gilmore: Burglary and attempted theft of drugs

John Anthony T. Davis: Three counts of trafficking in heroin and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs

Michael A. Peterson, Jr: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Deltonio Lamont Dorsey: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Joshua Aaron Worthy: Rape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

