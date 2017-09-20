Walk at Mill Creek Park to raise funds for those with Multiple Sclerosis

The MS Services Agency is hosting its 26th Annual Super Walk at Mill Creek Park

Mill Creek Park walk to raise awareness


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are about 400,000 people living with Multiple Sclerosis in the U.S., including here in our community.

A local group works to help patients with services, and this Sunday, they’re walking to raise funds.

The MS Services Agency is hosting its 26th Annual Super Walk at Mill Creek Park.

As part of the event, walkers line up sponsors to help raise money.

Organizers said part of the money goes toward buying equipment like walkers and wheelchairs. They then loan the equipment out to patients.

“Most people that do this event are or know someone affected by MS. Families, people have teams that come,” said Heather Eusebio.

The walk begins at the Wick Recreational Area in Mill Creek Park. Registration is at 9 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 330-533-6772.

