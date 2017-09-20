Walmart stores not hiring holiday help

Business experts say a tightened labor market is behind the move, making it harder to fill jobs

Walmart
NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart won’t be doing large-scale holiday hiring at its stores this year. Instead, like last year, it will offer extra hours to its current workers.

The nation’s largest private employer says, however, that it will be taking on more temporary workers at its distribution centers. But it’s not giving a number yet for its planned holiday hires at the centers.

Business experts say a tightened labor market is behind the move, making it harder to fill jobs. They also say Walmart is trying to make positions at the store more attractive to prevent rapid turnover.

Holiday hiring has always been a common practice in retail. Target announced it will be adding 100,000 temporary positions this holiday season.

