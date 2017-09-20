Warren woman arrested in Austintown prostitution sting

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing charges after police said she agreed to meet an undercover officer for sex, advertising a “full girlfriend experience” online.

Gena Ritter, 34, is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools.

The undercover officer contacted Ritter’s phone number listed in an advertisement and arranged to meet her at a location in Austintown, according to a police report. She was arrested upon meeting the officer.

Police said she had condoms in her purse and vehicle.

Ritter admitted to being involved in prostitution to support her family and said she is a recovering drug addict, according to the report. Police said she had over 40 advertisements on various websites.

She was also found to have a warrant for failing to pay fines/costs.

She’s scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. October 30.