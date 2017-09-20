Youngstown City Council backs Chill-Can CEO’s efforts to expand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If the CEO of the company building the new Chill-Can plants wants to expand, Youngstown City Council will help.

CEO Mitchell Joseph said Wednesday evening he’s considering future expansion. This after council voted unanimously to spend $15,000 to assess east side land adjacent to where the plants are being built.

Currently, two buildings are up on North Lane Avenue — Youngstown’s lower east side — that will be making self-chilling beverage cans by the middle of next year.

“Mr. Joseph is committed to those parcels of land,” Youngstown Mayor John McNally said. “And it looks like he may want to do some stuff immediately to the west of that, below the expressway.”

“We moved forward on this based on Mitchell Joseph and his discussion about expanding his investment,” said Sharon Woodberry, economic development director. “We want to be prepared.”

The city will specifically assess land along North Hine Street — between Oak and Himrod avenues — adjacent to where the plants are being built. It wants to know ownership, zoning, land values and infrastructure.

Mayor McNally doesn’t expect homes will be taken, like what happened before the current construction.

“There are some viable businesses down there that I think Mr. Joseph doesn’t seem like he’s particularly interested in,” he said. “It’s more the vacant land that he’s interested in.”

Mayor McNally would not talk about Joseph’s plans.

“The exact plans we’ll leave to him to talk about,” he said.

“It’s absolutely an excellent time to be in Youngstown right now,” 1st ward councilman Julius Oliver said. “The expansion of our businesses, new companies coming in. I love what’s going on with the Chill-Can and Mr. Joseph.”