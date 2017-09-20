Youngstown State reports progress made on faculty contract negotiations

Related Coverage Hundreds from YSU faculty union show up, vote on contract resolution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees said it’s making progress on a three-year contract agreement with its faculty union.

Wednesday, they were working with faculty to finalize a tentative agreement, according to the university’s spokesman Ron Cole.

A neutral fact finder’s report was released last week with recommendations on how to settle provisions of the contract that remain unresolved. Citing a legal technicality, trustees rejected that report on Wednesday but are drafting a tentative agreement based on the recommendations, collaboratively developed by both sides.

“We believe we are quickly nearing the finish line and the resolution of a contract that is fair and equitable,” said Dee Crawford, vice chair of the board.

The faculty contract ran out on August 15, and the two sides have not been able to come to an agreement on a new contract. Toward the end of August, the Ohio Education Association unanimously voted to give its bargaining team authorization to call a strike if the team thinks it’s necessary.

Details of the agreement will be released once both sides approve.