130 overdoses reported in Trumbull County within 3 weeks

An Ohio health department is providing a way for people without insurance to go to detox centers.

Naloxone, Narcan, opioid overdose reversal drug
Courtesy: WCMH

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health issued an epicenter alert after 34 overdoses were reported between Sept. 18 and Sept. 21 in Trumbull County.

Health commissioner Frank Migliozzi said there were 130 overdoses reported from Sept 1 to Sept. 21.

The record amount of overdoses in the county was in March, with 189 overdoses reported.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is urging people to seek help.

April Caraway, executive director of the board, said they pay contract certified behavioral health and detox centers for people who don’t have Medicaid or private insurance.

For more information, contact Caraway at 330-675-2765 ext. 107 or acaraway@trumbullmhrb.org.

