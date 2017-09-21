‘American Pickers’ goes through Youngstown warehouse

'American Pickers' taped on Thursday and will air in the next three or four months

American Pickers in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The popular History Channel show “American Pickers” stopped by Youngstown on Thursday.

Mike and Frank were at a warehouse on the south side, seeing what they could buy.

Ryan James, of Newton Falls, drove by and photographed Mike getting ready to mount a high wheel bike and then caught him taking it for a spin.

WKBN 27 First News found the familiar Antique Archaeology van parked outside, as well as people lined up to, hopefully, catch a glimpse.

“We sat here for about 25 minutes and we’ve seen them walk out of one doorway and walk into the other one,” said. “Then that was it. Both of them.”

Word started spreading on Facebook, which prompted people to show up.

The show taped on Thursday and will air in the next three or four months.

