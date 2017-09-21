Couple charged with murder in case of woman found dead in Campbell freezer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two suspects are now facing murder charges, related to the missing Youngtown woman found dead in a Campbell freezer.

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton are charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and abuse of a corpse.

Shannon Graves, 28, was found in the freezer in July. Prosecutors said she dated Novoa.

She had been missing out of Youngstown since mid-February. Prosecutors say after her disappearance Layton moved into the apartment Graves shared with Novoa, drove her care and used her cell phone.