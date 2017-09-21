CVS becomes first national chain to limit opioid prescriptions

CVS Pharmacy also says it will boost funding for addiction programs, counseling, and safe disposal of opioids

WOONSOCKET, RI (WCMH) — CVS is planning to limit opioid prescriptions in an effort to combat the overdose epidemic.

CVS says it will limit initial opioid prescriptions to a seven-day supply for new patients. Pharmacists will be asked to contact doctors when prescriptions appear to offer more medication than needed.

The drug store chain also says it will boost funding for addiction programs, counseling, and safe disposal of opioids. This makes CVS the first national retail chain to restrict how many pain pills doctors can give patients.

