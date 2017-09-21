Dancing woman brings joy to drivers in Poland

If your daily route includes driving on US-224 in Poland, by the cemetery, you've likely seen June Baker

 If your daily route includes driving on US-224 in Poland by the cemetery, you may have seen a dancing woman. Her name is June Baker, and she's a teacher at Boardman Center Middle School.

Her name is June Baker, and she’s a teacher at Boardman Center Middle School. She listens to music on her walks, and sometimes, the music just takes her away.

Drivers started to notice Baker and recorded her moves, posting them to Facebook. Those videos have more than 1,200 shares.

Baker said it’s all about trying to lighten people’s moods.

She said one little girl and her mother pulled over, telling her that watching her dance made them happy.

Baker said people will honk and giver her thumbs up, but when she first started doing this, a police officer stopped once to make sure that everything was OK.

