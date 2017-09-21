Father of murdered OSU student: ‘That animal took my only daughter’

Related Coverage Police: Man killed Ohio State student before shooting self



COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After his daughter’s body was found in her new apartment early Sunday morning, Ohio State student Heather Campbell’s father wants answers regarding what happened the night before when police were called to the residence but couldn’t make contact with Campbell or her boyfriend, Kyle Lafferty.

“I believe she died very quickly. I believe that it wouldn’t have made a difference but I don’t know that to be absolutely 100 percent,” said Joe Bronczyk, Campbell’s father. “But I would like to believe that she didn’t suffer.”

Police said 25-year-old Lafferty shot and killed 22-year-old Campbell before shooting and killing himself. Their bodies were discovered after Campbell’s friend, concerned with not hearing from her, entered the couple’s unlocked apartment around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Though he never met him, Bronczyk will forever remember Lafferty.

“That was my only daughter he took. Yeah, that animal took my only daughter and he’s gonna burn in hell forever,” Bronczyk said. “It doesn’t ease the pain of my loss but he’s right where he belongs.”

Just 24 hours before the bodies were found, a resident living above Campbell and Lafferty called police after hearing arguing and gunshots. But officers left the Taylor House apartment building after knocking on the door and calling for someone to answer.

Bronczyk wishes they would have let themselves in by force.

“This could potentially save somebody else’s child. They could’ve been on the other side of that door bleeding for hours,” he said, acknowledging that he doesn’t believe first responders would have been able to save his daughter in this situation.

A Columbus Police spokesperson told NBC4 News in Columbus that officers decide whether or not to enter at their own discretion based on if they believe any occupants are in present danger.

Police said since there were no other prior incidents at the apartment and only one person called 911, the responding officers did not think they had enough to justify a forced entry.

Bronczyk said he wants to see protocol put in place to change that and plans on asking Columbus Police to investigate the matter further.

Campbell’s funeral will be held in her hometown of Strongsville, Ohio on Saturday.

