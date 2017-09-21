Jack L. Myers Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Jack L. Myers, age 71, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017 following a short illness.

Born June 21, 1946 in Flint, Michigan, he was the son of Raymond E. and Harriet L. (Bronson) Myers.

Jack worked for General Motors in Flint, Michigan and then came to Lordstown in 1984, continuing to work until he retired in 1998 after 34 years of service where he worked as an inspector.

Jack would be best known for being seen riding around Austintown on his scooter as well as hanging out at Denny’s where he would eat twice a day. He was a big fan and supporter of Austintown School Sporting events.

Survivors include his children, Patrick (Griselott), Christina Christie, Jack, Jr. (Cathy) and Ashley; grandchildren, Natalie, Madison, Vincent, Joshua, Estelle, Emily, Dalton and Sammie; one great-grandson, Vincent due in February; one sister, Harriet (Jim) Hall; former wife, Holly Myers and her mother, Marie Sheppard, whom he still considered his mother.

A memorial service will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Friday, September 29, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., where friends will be received beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Friends will also be received at the Atherton United Methodist Church in Burton, Michigan, on Sunday, October 1, 2017, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Austintown Local Schools Athletic Department, Attn: Jack Myers Donation, 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

