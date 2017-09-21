James “Jimmy” E. Springer, Sr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – James “Jimmy” E. Springer, Sr., of Hermitage, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 21, 2017, at 1:00 a.m., surrounded by his loving family (including time with brother, Danny and sister, Roilyn) from an extended illness.

He was born March 18, 1946 to Roy and Caroline Glover Springer in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

He attended Uniontown High School and was a union painter for Local 1066 for 24 years where his co-workers nicknamed him “Super Brush.” He then retired as a laborer from Steelite, Inc of Wheatland, Pennsylvania after six years.

His hobbies included walking in Buhl Park, shopping, going out to eat, spending time with his fur babies and going to casinos for casual gambling (and to win!).

He leaves behind his loving and devout wife, the former Erla Clark, whom he was married to for 51 years. Also surviving are two children, Roxanne M. (Springer) Shaw and her husband, Richard, Transfer and James E. Springer, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, Hermitage; two grandchildren, Curtis R. Shaw, East Palestine, Ohio and Christina M. Root and her husband, Aaron and their three children, Calvin, Clint and Austin of Transfer; as well as a brother, several sisters and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Springer and Caroline Springer-O’Neill; a younger brother, Donald R. Springer and a great-uncle and aunt, George and Elsie Lace.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Animal Appeal, PO Box 197, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

In honoring Jimmy’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

