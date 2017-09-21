Judith A. (Codner) Seebacher Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Judith A. (Codner) Seebacher passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Born September 4, 1938 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Roy W. and Wilma T. (Gibbs) Codner.

She grew up in Poland and was a 1957 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Judith worked at the Dollar Savings and Trust Bank in Struthers before becoming a homemaker.

She was a compassionate and loving woman, always putting others before herself and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Survivors include her husband, Richard W. Seebacher who she married on December 1, 1962; sons, Michael (Marilynda) of Austintown and Richard of Manuta; three granddaughters, Lynnette, Renee and Chelsea; one grandson, Zachary; one great-granddaughter, Adalynn and one sister, Nancy DeRose of Austintown.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, where friends will be received one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice House, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

