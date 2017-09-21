Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting at Austintown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say tried to shoot his ex-wife last weekend at an Austintown bar has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Richard Bates, Sr., 69, is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Bates was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he tried to shoot his ex-wife in the back of the head from just a few feet away at Chipper’s Sports Bar and Grille. The shot missed, and no one was injured.

Police reported finding the gun at Bates’ home, jammed.