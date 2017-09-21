Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting at Austintown bar

Police said Richard Bates tried to shoot his ex-wife in the back of the head at Chipper's Sports Bar and Grille in Austintown

By Published: Updated:
Police say a 69-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting at Chipper's Sports Bar and Grille in Austintown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say tried to shoot his ex-wife last weekend at an Austintown bar has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Richard Bates, Sr., 69, is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Bates was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he tried to shoot his ex-wife in the back of the head from just a few feet away at Chipper’s Sports Bar and Grille. The shot missed, and no one was injured.

Police reported finding the gun at Bates’ home, jammed.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s