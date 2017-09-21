Kid at play: Steelers WR Smith-Schuster making a splash

The NFL's youngest player rides his bike to work, runs to the local ice cream place in SpongeBob Squarepants slippers and will happily take you on in Madden or Call of Duty if you happen to find him online

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates with Antonio Brown (84) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Pittsburgh. The youngest player in the NFL wears SpongeBob slippers and scored the first touchdown of his career last weekend, though 20-year-old Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may have turned more heads with a crunching block that showed the NFL is child's play(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) The NFL’s youngest player rides his bike to work, runs to the local ice cream place in SpongeBob Squarepants slippers and will happily take you on in Madden or Call of Duty if you happen to find him online during a given night.

Just don’t let JuJu Smith-Schuster’s age – he turns 21 in November – or his seemingly limitless enthusiasm for life confuse you.

He knows the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t draft him to turn his Instagram feed into some sort of millennial wish-fulfillment playground.

