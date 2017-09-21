Kid at play: Steelers WR Smith-Schuster making a splash

PITTSBURGH (AP) The NFL’s youngest player rides his bike to work, runs to the local ice cream place in SpongeBob Squarepants slippers and will happily take you on in Madden or Call of Duty if you happen to find him online during a given night.

Just don’t let JuJu Smith-Schuster’s age – he turns 21 in November – or his seemingly limitless enthusiasm for life confuse you.

He knows the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t draft him to turn his Instagram feed into some sort of millennial wish-fulfillment playground.